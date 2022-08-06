Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VEA opened at $42.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23.

