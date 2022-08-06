Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 41,095 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 156.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 307,821 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 57.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 724.13% and a net margin of 30.35%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

