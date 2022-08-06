Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $68.37 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

