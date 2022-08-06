Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

RTX opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

