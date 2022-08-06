Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $612,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

