Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in General Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in General Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in General Electric by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $74.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

