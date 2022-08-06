Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 1.1 %

Enbridge stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.