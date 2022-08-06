Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.13.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at C$39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of C$17.17 and a twelve month high of C$39.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88.

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$219.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 1.5720298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Gregory Harmon sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.12, for a total value of C$66,991.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,045.62.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

