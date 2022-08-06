SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.68. 2,758,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.43 and its 200-day moving average is $210.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

