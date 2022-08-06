SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 2,935 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 5.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $694,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,928,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

EWCO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 1,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,114. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49.

