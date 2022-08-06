SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,159,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 138,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 99,561 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $4,919,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,613. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

