SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. 298,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,619. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $44.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

