SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.78. 1,529,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,531. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $57.43.

