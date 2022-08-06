SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,568 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.83. 669,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,268. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
