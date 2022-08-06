SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,568 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.83. 669,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,268. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.