SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 2,455 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

RYF traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. 93,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

