Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target Cut to CHF 384

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 414 to CHF 384 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SXYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $349.20.

Shares of SXYAY opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

