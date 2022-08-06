Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Silicom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Silicom stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.88. Silicom has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $52.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

