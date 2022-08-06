Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. Silicom has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicom by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicom by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silicom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Silicom by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.