Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on September 15th

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $10.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $112.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $186.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.