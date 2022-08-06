Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

