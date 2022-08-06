Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,624,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,883,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SNA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $223.00. 232,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,128. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.44 and a 200-day moving average of $210.96. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

