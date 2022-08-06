Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,515,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after buying an additional 210,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap-on by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after buying an additional 225,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,076,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,806,000 after buying an additional 49,429 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $223.00. 232,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,128. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.44 and a 200-day moving average of $210.96.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

