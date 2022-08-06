Societe Generale Lowers Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NXPRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nexans from €83.00 ($85.57) to €80.00 ($82.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nexans from €83.00 ($85.57) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Nexans from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.67.

Nexans Price Performance

NXPRF opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

Featured Stories

