Solanium One Day Volume Tops $668,429.00 (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Solanium has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and $668,429.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 204.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00625480 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015154 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Solanium Coin Profile
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Buying and Selling Solanium
