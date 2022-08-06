Solanium One Day Volume Tops $668,429.00 (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Solanium has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and $668,429.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 204.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00625480 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.