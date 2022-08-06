SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $389.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $382.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $357.32.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $315.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.45 and its 200 day moving average is $279.68. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,613 shares of company stock worth $3,007,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,575,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.