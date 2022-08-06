Sonen Capital LLC Purchases 719 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sonen Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,384. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

