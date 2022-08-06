Sonen Capital LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sonen Capital LLC reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up about 1.4% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. 1,459,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

