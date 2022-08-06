Sonen Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sonen Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Huazhu Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,702 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,152,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,992,000 after buying an additional 623,538 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,918,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after buying an additional 479,917 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,537,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after buying an additional 420,421 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,412,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,735,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Huazhu Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT remained flat at $39.76 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 452,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.21 million. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

