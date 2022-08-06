South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.64.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

