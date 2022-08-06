Southern (NYSE:SO) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,083,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

