Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

