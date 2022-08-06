SP Asset Management Buys 3,401 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.8% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,021,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,461,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

