SP Asset Management Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VYM traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $105.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

