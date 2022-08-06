SP Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

SBRA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,114. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

