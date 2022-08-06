SP Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

SP Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PFFD stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 609,074 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

