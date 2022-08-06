SP Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SP Asset Management increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

