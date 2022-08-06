SparkPoint (SRK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $235,250.00

SparkPoint (SRK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $235,250.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003658 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00132308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00068195 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,767,987,424 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.