SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,845,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,313,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.10. 948,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,732. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $89.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

