SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stock Position Increased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 725,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7,019.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 209,108 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 142,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 107,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $89.78.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.