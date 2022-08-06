SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Decreased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $456.97. 540,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,888. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.43. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.