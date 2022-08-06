SPINDLE (SPD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $997.00

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 105.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $250,864.94 and $997.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 102.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,163.66 or 0.99945245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00175985 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00229511 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00279934 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00059299 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004970 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

