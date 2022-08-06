Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25), reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.52-$3.58 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE SRC opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.25. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 151.79%.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

