SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 303.43%.

SQZ Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQZ opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.65. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at SQZ Biotechnologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Klavs F. Jensen acquired 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $50,427.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 353,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,647.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SQZ Biotechnologies stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading

