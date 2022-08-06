SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 303.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SQZ opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SQZ Biotechnologies

In other news, Director Klavs F. Jensen acquired 14,326 shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $50,427.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 353,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,647.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

