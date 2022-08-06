SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

