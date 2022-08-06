StaFi (FIS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.41 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $26.02 million and $1.41 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00113935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00280581 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00038308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000145 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

