STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $45.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.73 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

