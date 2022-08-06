Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Rating) were down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 426.54 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 433 ($5.31). Approximately 556,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 463 ($5.67).
Standard Life Private Equity Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £665.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 475.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 500.68.
About Standard Life Private Equity Trust
SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.
