STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 8% against the dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $6,306.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
STARSHIP Coin Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.
Buying and Selling STARSHIP
