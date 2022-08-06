STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $19,579.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00623878 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015132 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
STARSHIP Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.